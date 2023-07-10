Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain landslides in Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh other states Rahul

Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul

Updated on: 10 July,2023 01:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said he was saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states in north India and urged all party workers to help in the relief measures

Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said he was saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states in north India and urged all party workers to help in the relief measures, PTI reported.


Gandhi expressed condolences with the deceased’ families and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured.


"The news of loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Gandhi Tweeted.


"All Congress workers are requested to help the authorities in relief work. We all have to together face the difficult challenges of this natural calamity," the former party chief said.

The incessant rain and landslides claimed six lives in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Authorities in the hill state have sounded a "red" alert as the water level has risen in all the major rivers, including the Ganga, amid a forecast of more heavy showers in the next two days.

Twenty people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's tourist town of Manali were rescued, but about 300 others were stranded across various parts of the hill state as heavy rain wreaked havoc for the third day on Monday.

Also read: Rains unleashes deaths and devastation: 16 killed in north India

The state is bracing for another day of downpour, with the meteorological department issuing a "red" alert for "extremely heavy rain". (PTI)

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
india India news national news Weather rahul gandhi congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK