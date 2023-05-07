Breaking News
SAD's Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang passes away

Updated on: 07 May,2023 01:37 PM IST  |  Ludhiana
PTI |

Dang was also the leader of opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He is survived by his wife and two sons

The Shiromani Akali Dal's Ludhiana district president Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away here following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 70.


Dang was also the leader of opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He is survived by his wife and two sons.



Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the death of Dang.

He said Dang was a great asset to the party.

