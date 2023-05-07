Dang was also the leader of opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He is survived by his wife and two sons

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article SAD's Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang passes away x 00:00

The Shiromani Akali Dal's Ludhiana district president Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away here following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 70.

Dang was also the leader of opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

In Photos | Parkash Singh Badal: The grand old man of Punjab politics, who became India's youngest CM

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the death of Dang.

He said Dang was a great asset to the party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.