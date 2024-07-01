Breaking News
Safety of people, property top priority during floods: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 01 July,2024 03:55 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

The chief minister said the jal shakti minister and both the ministers of state should go to the field and inspect the arrangements

Yogi Adityanath. File Pic

Stating that safety of people and property is the top priority during floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said effective coordination and swift action are essential for flood relief and rescue operations.


Adityanath said this while addressing a flood review meeting here.


The chief minister said the jal shakti minister and both the ministers of state should go to the field and inspect the arrangements.


"Safety of people and property is the top priority during floods. Effective coordination and swift action are essential for flood relief and rescue operations. Twenty-four districts of the state are highly flood-prone, all preparations there should be made in advance," he said, according to a statement issued here.

He said fresh food will be provided in flood relief camps and there will be no compromise on the quality of relief material.

The chief minister also instructed to establish a health team for relief camps and ensure care of animals.

He also directed to issue daily flood bulletins and maintain coordination with central agencies.

Farmers should receive immediate compensation if their crops are damaged, CM Adityanath added.

Maintain vigilance in the districts bordering Nepal and Uttarakhand, he said, adding that channelisation of rivers is proving useful in safeguarding residential areas and agriculture along riverbanks.

He also strssed on ensuring timely completion of ongoing drainage and channelisation projects in Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Shravasti.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, there will be sufficient rainfall this year. PTI ABN MNK MNK

