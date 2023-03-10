Breaking News
Samajwadi Party calls national executive meeting in Kolkata

Updated on: 10 March,2023 04:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The party will discuss a range of issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024

Samajwadi Party calls national executive meeting in Kolkata

Akhilesh Yadav. File Pic


The national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be held in Kolkata on March 17-19.


"Party will hold the national executive meeting in Kolkata on March 17-19 this time," SP sources told ANI.



The party will discuss a range of issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.


Recently SP chief Akhilesh Yadav indicated that his party will contest all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh including Amethi and Rae Bareli.

"Heartbroken to see the plight of poor women in Amethi. VIPs have always won and lost here, yet the situation is like this here, so what to say about the rest of the state? Next time Amethi will not elect big people but big-hearted people. SP takes a pledge to eradicate poverty of Amethi," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Asked about the venue of the national executive meeting, the party sources said "No specific venue has been given so far, but several other national executive meetings were held in several cities across the country including Kolkata."

Party leaders said that important decisions will be taken in the meeting to strengthen the organisation and boost the morale of the SP workers.

The meeting is also set to chalk out a strategy to oust the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

uttar pradesh news kolkata India news bharatiya janata party akhilesh yadav samajwadi party

