Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Samajwadi Party MP fined Rs 191 cr over power theft

Samajwadi Party MP fined Rs 1.91 cr over power theft

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Sambhal
Agencies |

Top

The development follows a police case registered on Thursday under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for theft of electricity

Samajwadi Party MP fined Rs 1.91 cr over power theft

Officer conducts inspection at MP’s house in Sambhal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Samajwadi Party MP fined Rs 1.91 cr over power theft
x
00:00

Electricity Department has imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman and also disconnected the electricity supply to his residence for alleged power theft at his residence. The development follows a police case registered on Thursday under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for theft of electricity.


"An electricity inspection drive is underway in Sambhal even today. A fine of R1.91 crore has been imposed on the MP by the Electricity department and the power supply to his residence has been disconnected," Sambhal Superintending Engineer Vinod Kumar said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Sambhal India news national news Uttar Pradesh india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK