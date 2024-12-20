The development follows a police case registered on Thursday under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for theft of electricity

Officer conducts inspection at MP’s house in Sambhal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Samajwadi Party MP fined Rs 1.91 cr over power theft x 00:00

Electricity Department has imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman and also disconnected the electricity supply to his residence for alleged power theft at his residence. The development follows a police case registered on Thursday under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for theft of electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An electricity inspection drive is underway in Sambhal even today. A fine of R1.91 crore has been imposed on the MP by the Electricity department and the power supply to his residence has been disconnected," Sambhal Superintending Engineer Vinod Kumar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever