A woman and a man from different religions were reportedly standing on the road when some people reached there and started beating the man.

Representation Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Sambhajinagar: Man beaten up for talking to woman from different religion x 00:00

A man was reportedly beaten up by a group of people after he was seen talking to a woman from another community on Tuesday afternoon, police told PTI.

A video of the incident, which took place around 3 p.m. near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum in the Subhedari Guest House area, circulated on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman and a man from different religions were reportedly standing on the road when some people reached there and started beating the man, a police official said.

As per the news agency report, the police official did not specify the respective religions of the man and the woman.

"We have sent our teams, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved. The people involved in the incident had fled by the time police reached the spot after the control room got a call. Later, the video came out," he added, according to PTI.

Sambhajinagar woman dies as car falls into valley

Police registered a case on Tuesday against a man after his female friend was killed when the car she was driving fell into a valley in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official told PTI.

According to the agency reports, the man had been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 304(A) for causing death by negligence as he handed over the car keys to the woman without knowing whether she had a driving license or not, the official said.

Reportedly, the incident took place before they registered a police case.

The deceased, identified as Shweta Survase (23), reportedly died on Monday afternoon after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear. Her friend Suraj Mule was shooting her video, a police official told PTI.

According to the reports, the vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier, and plunged into the valley in the Sulibhanjan area. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. Reportedly, she was carried to a neighboring hospital and declared dead.

A case was registered on Tuesday against Mule for allegedly causing the death by negligence, an official from the Khultabad police station told PTI.

He said, "We will be issuing a notice to the accused as per legal guidelines."

(with inputs from PTI)