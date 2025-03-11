The police said the 60-year-old victim was sitting at his farm on Monday evening when three men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance before fleeing. He died on the way while being taken for treatment

A BJP leader in this Uttar Pradesh district died after three unidentified men allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance, police said.

Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari said, "Gulfam Singh Yadav (60) was sitting at his farm in Daftara village under Junawai police station limits on Monday evening when three men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance before fleeing."

"Yadav was being taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. So far, no formal complaint has been received from the victim's family. A police team has been deployed to investigate the case," he added.

Tiwari said Yadav was associated with the BJP. He had contested an assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.

