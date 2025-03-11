Breaking News
Sambhal: BJP leader injected with poison, dies

Sambhal: BJP leader injected with poison, dies

Updated on: 11 March,2025 12:08 PM IST  |  Sambhal
PTI |

The police said the 60-year-old victim was sitting at his farm on Monday evening when three men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance before fleeing. He died on the way while being taken for treatment

Representational pic

A BJP leader in this Uttar Pradesh district died after three unidentified men allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance, police said.


Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari said, "Gulfam Singh Yadav (60) was sitting at his farm in Daftara village under Junawai police station limits on Monday evening when three men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance before fleeing."


"Yadav was being taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. So far, no formal complaint has been received from the victim's family. A police team has been deployed to investigate the case," he added.


Tiwari said Yadav was associated with the BJP. He had contested an assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

