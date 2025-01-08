Sambhal court to hear Jama Masjid case on March 5

“The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders.

Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was surveyed in Nov, 2023. FILE PIC

A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi.

We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing,” said Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side.

When told about the Hindu side’s claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal since November 19 last year, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey when protesters clashed with security forces.

