Sambhal court to hear Jama Masjid case on March 5

Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

“The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. 

Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was surveyed in Nov, 2023. FILE PIC

A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi.


“The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. 


We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing,” said Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side.


When told about the Hindu side’s claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal since November 19 last year, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site. 

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey when protesters clashed with security forces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

