Sambhal violence Protesters to pay for damage

Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage

Updated on: 28 November,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

The violence erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work

Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage

Police personnel stand guard at a barricaded street in Sambhal. Pic/PTI

Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage
The government will make protesters involved in the Sambhal violence pay for damage to public property while posters of “stone pelters” will be displayed at public places, an official said on Wednesday.


Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city’s Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.


“The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest,” an official spokesperson said. 


The violence erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work. The situation escalated when the protesters clashed with security personnel, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones.

Police threatened victim’s kin: Akhilesh

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the SC to take cognisance of allegations that the police threatened the kin of a Sambhal violence victim. The family one of the four men killed has claimed that a day after violence erupted, around 20 policemen came to their house and warned them against talking to the media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

