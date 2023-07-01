Samruddhi Expressway: CM Ekanth Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis reach Buldhana bus accident site

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have reached the Buldhana bus accident site at Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway

Pic/CM office

A total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune 25 people lost their lives in the accident which took place at around 1:30 am CM Eknath Shinde said the government has taken the Buldhana bus accident seriously, and assured that measures would be taken to prevent accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have reached the Buldhana bus accident site at Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway.

According to reports, both the ministers are currently inspecting the accident site and also met with the injured in the hospital.

As per police, a total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune. The bus owner, Virendra Darna, also said that the tyre burst caused the accident. Eight persons were injured and 25 people lost their lives in the accident which took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana district.

"The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody by police," said Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan earlier today.

"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are three children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Buldhana Superintendant of Police (SP) Sunil Kadasane.

CM Ekanth Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visits hospital to meet the injured victim (Pic/CM Office)

On Saturday, the deputy CM Fadnavis ruled out road construction on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway as the cause of the accident.

CM Eknath Shinde said the government has taken the Buldhana bus accident seriously, and assured that measures would be taken to prevent accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

CM Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the police personnel, district administration officials and local residents who apprised them of the sequence of the tragedy.

After the beirfing, CM Shinde said drivers of all vehicles need to follow rules related to speed limit.

"So far, most of the accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway have occurred due to human errors. But the government has taken this accident seriously and steps will be taken to ensure that accidents and errors don't happen," he said.

Experts would be consulted before putting in place measures to prevent accidents, the CM added.

"The death of 25 persons in today's accident is unfortunate. They could not be saved as the door of the bus was locked. Eight people could come out," Shinde said.

Quick response vehicles, fire brigade, police stationed on the expressway reached the spot on time, he said.

Earlier this year, CM Shinde had described the Samruddhi Expressway as gamechanger project with a potential to transform the state.

(with inputs from agencies)