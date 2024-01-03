Sana Khan murder case: Nagpur Police recover laptop, mobile phone from Jabalpur house of prime accused

The Nagpur Police probing Sana Khan murder case in Madhya Pradesh have recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the Jabalpur residence of her estranged husband and prime accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu

The Nagpur Police in Maharahstra who has been probing Sana Khan murder case in Madhya Pradesh have recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the Jabalpur residence of her estranged husband and prime accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu on Wednesday, an officer said, reported the PTI.

Sana Khan was a Nagpur-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary.

According to the PTI, the police searched Sahu's residence and seized a laptop and other gadgets. The house belongs to Sahu's mother, said DCP, Zone II, Rahul Madne.

The officials of the Nagpur Police had arrested Sahu and four others in the 2023 murder case.

Sana Khan, 34, was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority cell's functionary in Nagpur. Sana Khan's mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar, had lodged a missing person's complaint when her daughter went untraceable after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1, 2023, to meet Sahu, according to the news agency.

Sahu was later arrested and told the police that Khan was his wife and he murdered her over monetary and personal issues before dumping her body in a river in Jabalpur, police had said.

Despite an exhaustive search operation, Khan's body was never recovered.

Police had said that Sahu led a gang in which Khan was used as a honey-trap. The gang used to target male victims and send Khan to them to extort money.

According to police, the relationship between Sahu and Khan soured after the former grew suspicious about her character. He allegedly killed her at his residence in Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, one person died and four people were injured after their SUV, which was responding to an accident call, was hit by a four-wheeler in Hingna area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the official said that among the injured are a Nagpur Police a sub inspector and two constables.

The incident took place late Sunday night, the official said on Monday.

A case of causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences was registered in connection with the accident, the Hingna police station official said.

(with PTI inputs)

