CJI says exam sanctity compromised; social media leak spreads like fire

Students at the Supreme Court of India. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sanctity is lost, re-test has to be ordered: SC x 00:00

The Supreme Court said that if the sanctity of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 is “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also said if the question paper leak was taking place through Telegram, WhatsApp and electronic means, then “it spreads like wildfire”. “One thing is clear that leak of question paper has taken place,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered. If we are unable to identify those who are guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered,” the bench observed, adding that if the leak was propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.

“Let us not be in self-denial about what happened,” it said, adding, “Assuming that the government does not cancel the exam, what will it do to identify the beneficiaries of the question paper leak?”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever