Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

CJI says exam sanctity compromised; social media leak spreads like fire

Students at the Supreme Court of India. Pic/PTI

Sanctity is lost, re-test has to be ordered: SC
The Supreme Court said that if the sanctity of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 is “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.


A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also said if the question paper leak was taking place through Telegram, WhatsApp and electronic means, then “it spreads like wildfire”. “One thing is clear that leak of question paper has taken place,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.



“If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered. If we are unable to identify those who are guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered,” the bench observed, adding that if the leak was propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.

“Let us not be in self-denial about what happened,” it said, adding, “Assuming that the government does not cancel the exam, what will it do to identify the beneficiaries of the question paper leak?” 

supreme court national news new delhi

