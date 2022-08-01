Sanjay Arora becomes the new top cop of Delhi

Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora, currently serving as Director General of the ITBP, was on Sunday appointed the commissioner of Delhi police. Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer. Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

He has served as the SP of the Tamil Nadu Police STF that chased forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for bravery during this stint. Arora was appointed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August last year and he has tenure in service until July 2025.

He served as Coimbatore police commissioner between 2002 and 2004 and has served in the CRPF and the BSF. He holds a B Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

