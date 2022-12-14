Sardar Patel Death Anniversary: Here are 10 interesting facts about the 'Iron Man Of India'

On December 15, 1950, the Iron Man of India and the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel breathed his last
December 15 is marked as an important date in the history of independent India. On December 15, 1950, the Iron Man of India and the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel breathed his last in Mumbai (then Bombay). On Sardar Patel's death anniversary, here are 10 interesting facts about Sardar Patel.
- Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel was born in 1875 in Kheda, Gujarat.
- Sardar Patel was a lawyer, influential political leader, barrister and statesman.
- He is also called the founding father of the Republic of India.
- Sardar Patel was born October 31, 1875. In 2014, the Indian government declared October 31, Patel's birthday, as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).
- Patel belonged to a landowning farmer’s family in Gujarat.
- Patel was also a part of Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, which led him to earn the title ‘Sardar’.
- The British administration had arrested Patel amid the Salt Satyagraha in 1930.
- Patel was also arrested during the Quit India Movement in 1942.
- As India became Independent, Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and remained at the position from 1947 to 1950.
- He also became the first Home Minister of India.