×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

Updated on: 28 November,2022 03:45 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Advocates Rishikesh Kumar and Mohd Irshad, appearing for Jain on Monday apprised the special court that the minister wished to withdraw the contempt plea

Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

File Photo


Delhi's jailed minister Satyender Jain on Monday withdrew the contempt plea moved against Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the leak of his Tihar CCTV footage.


The plea was moved by Satyendra Jain against ED alleging that the agency leaked the CCTV videos despite the undertaking given in court.



Advocates Rishikesh Kumar and Mohd Irshad, appearing for Jain on Monday apprised the special court that the minister wished to withdraw the contempt plea.


The Special Judge Vikas Dhull, after taking note of the statement allowed for the withdrawal of the plea. The same court fixed Tuesday's date for a hearing on another application of Satyender Jain with regard to his medical treatment in Tihar.

Jain recently moved the court seeking contempt action against ED alleging that ED leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.

A CCTV video of Jain getting a body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media recently.

Also Read: Mamata likely to officially announce two new districts on Tuesday

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

In another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage. The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

"Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court. Soon after this, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of jailed Delhi minister.

Jain has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application.

The same court on Saturday dismissed the plea moved by Jain for special food as per his religious beliefs. The court while passed the order stated that, Tihar records prima facie shows that its officials of jail, were providing preferential treatment to Satyneder Jain by providing fruits and vegetables, being Minister of Government of Delhi, in violation of DPR 2018.

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK