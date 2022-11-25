Saurbah Bhardwaj slams Manoj Tiwari on remarks against Kejriwal

Tiwari had tweeted on Thursday that he was worried for the Delhi Chief Minister because of anger among AAP party workers regarding tickets for the elections and allegations of corruption

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari over his remarks concerning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tiwari had tweeted on Thursday that he was worried for the Delhi Chief Minister because of anger among AAP party workers regarding tickets for the elections and allegations of corruption.

"I am worried about the safety of Arvind Kejriwal ji, because AAP workers and public are angry because of continuous corruption, ticket sale and friendship with rapist and massage episode in jail. Their MLA has also been beaten up. That's why this should not happen with the CM of Delhi.. the court should only give the punishment," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi to which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reacted and alleged that the BJP was conspiring to kill Kejriwal as it is "afraid of losing the polls" in Gujarat and Delhi.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, who addressed a press conference in the national capital, said everybody knows that "AAP will destroy both the kingdoms of BJP and hence they are trying every possible attempt to harm it".

"Arvind Kejriwalji is conducting public rallies in Gujarat where many people come to meet him. Everyone is aware of security provided by the Delhi Police where people can become a part of the security convoy and attack their target prior the elections, Bharadwaj said.

He alleged that Delhi Police has never completed its probe behind the "previous incidents of attack" on Kejriwal.

Referring to remarks of Manoj Tiwari in which he had said that he is worried about safety of Arvind Kejriwal as AAP workers and public are angry, Bharadwaj asked if "Manoj Tiwari is informing us of a huge attack".

The AAP leader also sought a probe into Tiwari's remarks.

