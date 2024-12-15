PM Modi retorts, says India’s democratic roots inspire the world

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the Constitution of India and Manusmriti during the Winter Session of the Parliament. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Savarkar preferred Manusmriti to Constitution: Rahul pokes BJP x 00:00

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cited Hindutva idealogue VD Savarkar's criticism of the Constitution that there was “nothing Indian about it” to attack the BJP and said the ruling party is “defaming and ridiculing” its own “supreme leader” when it talks about protecting the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP and the RSS are “supporters of Manusmriti” but the country will be run on the Constitution, Gandhi said. Drawing a parallel with the story of Eklavya who had to chop off his thumb as “Guru Dakshina” to Dronacharya, Gandhi alleged that by creation of “monopolies” for the Adani Group in various sectors, bringing in the Agnipath scheme, firing teargas at protesting farmers, bringing in lateral entry and allowing paper leaks, the government was “chopping off” the thumb of the youth, tillers, backward class people and the poor.

Participating in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Gandhi used the metaphor of the thumb as a symbol of livelihood and skill. The former Congress chief said that he wants to tell every poor person that the Constitution protects them, but the BJP keeps attacking it 24X7. He also reiterated his promise made on the floor of the House last session that a caste census will be conducted and the 50 per cent cap on reservation will be done away with to usher in a “new type of development” in the country.

“I want to start my speech by quoting your supreme leader Savarkar and his ideas on the Constitution of India and how he thought India should be run. He says, ‘The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture that is most worshippable after the Vedas, and which, from ancient times, had begun the basis of our culture, customs, thought, and practice. This book for centuries has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmriti is law’,” Gandhi stated.

Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and that the book that India is run by should be superseded by the Manusmriti, Gandhi said, adding that this is what the fight is about.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever