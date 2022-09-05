SC adjourns Hijab pleas hearing till September 7

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also clarified that it will not accept requests for adjourning the matter and said, "We will not allow this type of forum shopping"

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on various pleas against Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The court will further hear these pleas on Wednesday.

Earlier on August 29, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Karnataka government over a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutes.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also clarified that it will not accept requests for adjourning the matter and said, "We will not allow this type of forum shopping."

Also Read: Hijab row: Supreme Court refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’

The court had said that it will hear the matter seeking a stay and challenging Karnataka High Court's judgement on September 5.

Notably, various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the

Karnataka HC order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges uniform rules.

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal