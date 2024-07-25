SC calls for neutral committee to bridge farmers’ trust gap

Court orders status quo at Shambhu border, seeks independent mediator

The closed Shambhu border in April. File pic

Observing that there is a trust deficit between farmers and the government, the Supreme Court proposed constitution of an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesters to find a solution to their demands.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said there is a need for a “neutral umpire” who can inspire confidence between farmers and the government. “You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit,” the bench said.

Farmers meets Rahul; he vows to push for MSP legal guarantee



Congress’s Rahul Gandhi with farmer leaders during a meeting. Pic/PTI

The INDIA bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said after he met a delegation of farmer leaders in Parliament House complex. The delegation of farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka apprised Gandhi of the issues being faced by the tillers. “We will have a discussion with INDIA bloc leaders and will put pressure on the government to ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP,” Gandhi told reporters after the meeting. The delegation comprised 12 farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Sources said they apprised Gandhi of the issues being faced by farmers in their respective states.

