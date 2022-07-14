Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Mumbai, suburbs can expect heavy rain today; IMD issues orange alert
Four more die in rain-related incidents in Thane district; 856 people evacuated
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore from Maldives
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > News > India News > Article > SC dismisses plea seeking independent probe into killing of villagers during anti Naxal operation

SC dismisses plea seeking independent probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation

Updated on: 14 July,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation

SC dismisses plea seeking independent probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation

Supreme Court. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the state in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.




The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news supreme court

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK