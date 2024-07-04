A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan made scathing remarks against the Manipur government, saying it does not "trust the State"

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article SC expresses strong displeasure on Manipur Govt for not taking Kuki undertrial prisoner to hospital x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure as it noted that an undertrial at the Manipur Central Jail was not taken to the hospital for medical examination "because he is from the Kuki community."

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan made scathing remarks against the Manipur government, saying it does not "trust the State".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We do not trust the State (Manipur)... The accused was not taken to hospital because he is from the Kuki community. So sad. We direct him to be examined now. If the medical report reveals something serious, we will take you to task. Remember that," said the bench.

Strong observations of the top court came while hearing a plea filed by Lunkhongam Haokip that he was suffering from piles and tuberculosis and was not taken to hospital by jail officials despite having severe backache.

Haokip's counsel claimed the jail officials did not pay heed to his persistent requests for medical help.

Perusing an order of the Manipur High Court, the bench found that the undertrial prisoner was not taken to hospital since he was from Kuki community and "shifting him to a hospital will be hazardous, taking into account the law and order situation."

In its order, the bench stated, "We direct the jail superintendent as well as the responsible authority of the State of Manipur to make necessary arrangements for his transportation to Gauhati Medical College and get him examined therein. The medical exam shall be as regards piles, TB, tonsillitis, abdominal pain, as well as problems in the lower lumbar spine."

The apex court further directed the officials concerned to obtain a detailed medical report in this regard and place the same before it on or before July 15.

"All expenses to be borne by the state," added the bench.

The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence had gripped the entire state, and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever