SC junks plea, says, ‘Let’s not bring back divide and rule’

Updated on: 28 February,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about the past, and digging it up to place its burden on present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony,” the bench said

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K M Joseph dismissed the plea. Pics/Twitter


The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking constituting of a ‘renaming commission’ to restore “original” names of ancient, cultural and religious places “renamed” by invaders, saying India can’t be a prisoner of the past.


A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna questioned the motive of the PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, also a BJP leader. 



“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about the past, and digging it up to place its burden on present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony,” the bench said.


Justice Joseph remarked, “You are relooking at the past selectively. India is today a secular country. Your fingers are pointed at a particular community, termed barbaric. Do you want to keep the country on the boil?”

