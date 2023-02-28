SC junks plea, says, ‘Let’s not bring back divide and rule’

“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about the past, and digging it up to place its burden on present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony,” the bench said

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K M Joseph dismissed the plea. Pics/Twitter

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking constituting of a ‘renaming commission’ to restore “original” names of ancient, cultural and religious places “renamed” by invaders, saying India can’t be a prisoner of the past.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna questioned the motive of the PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, also a BJP leader.

“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about the past, and digging it up to place its burden on present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony,” the bench said.

Also Read: Emergency by Modi govt: AAP

Justice Joseph remarked, “You are relooking at the past selectively. India is today a secular country. Your fingers are pointed at a particular community, termed barbaric. Do you want to keep the country on the boil?”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever