Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > SC proceedings to be transcribed live on experimental basis

SC proceedings to be transcribed live on experimental basis

Updated on: 21 February,2023 01:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website

SC proceedings to be transcribed live on experimental basis

Representative image. Pic/Istock


In a first, the Supreme Court started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings on an experimental basis from Tuesday.


The live transcription has been launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.



The Constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website.


Also Read: SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision

This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm, the CJI said.

"Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcript. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments. Law colleges can analyse," the bench headed by the CJI said as the Constitution bench hearing commenced.

The CJI headed Constitution bench is hearing the case related to the 2022 power struggle in Maharashtra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news supreme court national news D Y Chandrachud

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK