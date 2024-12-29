SC pulls up Punjab govt over Dallewal’s hospitalisation

Asks government who allowed protesting farmers to reach the site systematically

Police officials meet Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri border, in Sangrur, Punjab. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Saturday came down heavily on the Punjab government for not shifting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to a hospital even as it doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting availability of medical aid to their septuagenarian leader.

In an unprecedented hearing, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia, however, gave the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, giving it the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if the situation warrants. Expressing helplessness, the Punjab government said it is facing huge resistance from the protesting farmers who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to a hospital.

The bench told Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh, “Who has allowed all this to happen? Who has allowed this fort to be constructed? How did this manpower reach the protest site periodically and systematically? We don’t want to say much as it will aggravate the situation...”

CPI(M) demands govt immediately start talks with farmer groups

Pointing to the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, the CPI(M) on Saturday said the government should immediately start talks with farmer organisations.

The CPI(M) said in a statement, “The health condition of senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26, is extremely critical. The protest is for the legitimate demand of the kisan (farmers’) movement for a legal backing to the MSP and waiver of loans.”

