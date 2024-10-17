Breaking News
SC raps Punjab, Haryana over stubble burning

Updated on: 17 October,2024 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies



The top court said CAQM has become a toothless tiger

A farmer burns straw stubble after a harvest in Pujab. File Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Haryana and Punjab governments over non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the state chief secretaries to appear before it on October 23 and submit. an explanation.


A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against Haryana and Punjab government officials for failure to take action against the violators. The top court said CAQM has become a toothless tiger.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news new delhi punjab haryana supreme court

