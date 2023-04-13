Breaking News
SC raps UP govt for misuse, quashes case against SP neta

Updated on: 13 April,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A Amanullah said the apex court is “quite amazed” with the exercise of power under the NSA in April last year against petitioner Yusuf Malik in respect of a dispute over revenue dues of a property in Moradabad

Supreme Court of India. File Pic


The Supreme Court has quashed the proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA) against a Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh in a revenue dues matter, and pulled up the state for “non-application of mind” and “improper exercise” of jurisdiction.


A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A Amanullah said the apex court is “quite amazed” with the exercise of power under the NSA in April last year against petitioner Yusuf Malik in respect of a dispute over revenue dues of a property in Moradabad.



“Is this a case for NSA?” the bench asked the state’s counsel while observing that this is why allegations of political vendetta crops up.

Ordering his release, the SC noted that the petitioner was already granted bail in the two separate FIRs, on the basis of which the police authority made application for initiation of proceedings against him under the NSA.

