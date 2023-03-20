Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > SC refuses to accept Centres sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

Updated on: 20 March,2023 11:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The bench is currently hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement's (IESM) plea over payment of OROP dues

SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

Supreme Court of India. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept the Centre's sealed cover note about its views on the payment of One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears to ex-service personnel.


"We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in the Supreme Court... This is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice," said a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.



"I am personally averse to sealed covers. There has to be transparency in court... This is about implementing orders. What can be secret here," the CJI said.


Also Read: SC agrees to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

The bench is currently hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement's (IESM) plea over payment of OROP dues.

The top court, on March 13, came down heavily on the government for "unilaterally" deciding to pay OROP dues in four instalments.

The defence ministry has recently filed an affidavit and a compliance note in the top court, giving the time schedule for payment of the arrears of Rs 28,000 crore to ex-servicemen for years 2019-22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news supreme court new delhi delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK