SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI Chandrachud from hearing pleas on same-sex marriage

Updated on: 10 May,2023 03:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas

Supreme Court. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking the recusal of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud from hearing the pleas relating to legal validation for same-sex marriages.


A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas.



One Anson Thomas, who appeared virtually, referred to his letters sent to the CJI on March 13 and April 17 and said Justice Chandrachud should recuse himself in this particular matter.


"Thank you Mr. Thomas, application rejected," said the CJI, who was heading the bench which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court during the hearing, objected to the submissions made seeking recusal of the CJI.

"I have an objection to this (seeking recusal of CJI), leave it at that my lords...," Mehta said, adding, "I object, since he has made these submissions."

The hearing in the matter is underway.

