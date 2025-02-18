The Supreme Court has dismissed alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s plea to be transferred from Mandoli Jail, calling it an "abuse of the process of law." The court noted that he had filed similar petitions before and refused to entertain his request.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who sought to be shifted from Mandoli Jail in Delhi to any other prison, barring those in Punjab and the national capital. The apex court termed the plea an “abuse of the process of law,” noting that similar requests had previously been rejected.

According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale observed that Chandrasekhar’s grievances were primarily against the Delhi government. However, with a change in administration, the court remarked that his complaint no longer held relevance.

"You have the money to spend, and you keep on taking chances. This is a clear abuse of the process of law. How can you keep filing the same petition repeatedly?" the bench questioned.

The court stated that it was not inclined to entertain the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. It further remarked that while it was not expressing an opinion on the merits of the case, it could not ignore the fact that the petitioner had been misusing legal provisions by repeatedly filing similar writs under the pretext of “changed circumstances.”

As per PTI reports, senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Chandrasekhar, argued that his client had a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution to not be kept away from his family. He urged the court to consider transferring Chandrasekhar to any jail in Karnataka or a nearby location.

However, the bench countered this argument, stating, "We are also concerned about the safety of society. Your fundamental rights cannot be enforced at the cost of others. Look at the kind of allegations you have made against officials."

Previously, the Supreme Court had sought a response from the Delhi government regarding Chandrasekhar’s plea. The petitioner had alleged that he was placed under strict surveillance, with two cameras monitoring him at all times, in an attempt to pressure him into withdrawing his complaints.

PTI reports that Chandrasekhar’s lawyer referenced Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s recommendation for a CBI probe against former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain based on Chandrasekhar’s complaints. He further pleaded, “Please send me anywhere in the country, except Punjab and Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party is not in power.”

Last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar plea filed by Chandrasekhar and his wife, who sought a transfer from Mandoli Jail to a prison outside Delhi, citing security concerns. The court had ruled that his petition was "without substance" and found "no justification to grant indulgence" to him.

Chandrasekhar has levelled serious allegations against Jain, claiming that the former minister extorted Rs 10 crore in “protection money” from him. He also alleged that he had contributed approximately Rs 50 crore to AAP.

Chandrasekhar was earlier transferred from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail after he claimed that his life was in danger. He and his wife remain in custody on charges of alleged money laundering and defrauding multiple individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)