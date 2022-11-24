×
Updated on: 24 November,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
At the outset of the hearing, the CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the portal will start functioning in 15 minutes

SC RTI portal to help people access information will be operationalised soon, says CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud. File Pic


Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said an online portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the top court would be operationalised soon.


At the outset of the hearing, the CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the portal will start functioning in 15 minutes.



Justice Chandrachud urged the lawyers to see if there were some technical glitches initially and come out with suggestions to make the portal better.

The bench headed by the CJI had been hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online in the apex court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

