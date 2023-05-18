Breaking News
SC seeks ED's response on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Updated on: 18 May,2023 01:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A bench in supreme court consisting of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued a notice to the ED and granted Satyendra Jain the freedom to approach the vacation bench for relief

Satyendar Jain. File Pic

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case under investigation by the agency.


A bench consisting of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued a notice to the ED and granted Jain the freedom to approach the vacation bench for relief.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, stated that the former minister has lost 35 kg and has become emaciated. He is also suffering from various ailments.



Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, mentioned that they are on alert and opposing the plea. The bench, without specifying a particular date, informed Jain that he can approach the vacation bench of the top court for relief.


On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed Jain's bail plea in the money laundering case, taking into account the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualizer, initiator, and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court noted that the senior AAP leader is an influential person with the potential to tamper with evidence. The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR filed against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court acknowledged the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife, and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI)

