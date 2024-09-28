SC slams air quality panel over Delhi pollution

Expressing dissatisfaction over steps taken by the panel to control pollution, a bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said CAQM needs to exercise its power under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

Delhi enveloped in smog in November 2023. File pic/PTI

The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over its failure to curb air pollution in Delhi due to crop residue burning in the neighbouring states and said it needs to be more active in its approach.

