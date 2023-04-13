Breaking News
SC slams ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, directs him to tender unconditional apology

Updated on: 13 April,2023 01:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him

Lalit Modi. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.


Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.



The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

