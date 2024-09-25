Breaking News
SC slams misogynistic remarks by courts

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The Supreme Court also noted that he had apologised for his observations during open court proceedings on September 21

The Supreme Court of India in Delhi. File pic

The Supreme Court cautioned courts against making comments that may be construed as “misogynistic” or directed towards a particular “gender or community” and said no part of Indian territory can be called Pakistan.


The apex court’s strong observations came as it closed the suo motu proceedings over Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda’s alleged objectionable comments during court proceedings. The Supreme Court also noted that he had apologised for his observations during open court proceedings on September 21.


A five-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud observed that since Justice Srishananda was not a party to proceedings before it, “we desist from making any further observations save and except to express our serious concern about both the reference to gender and to a segment of the community”.    


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

