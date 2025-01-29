He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article SC/ST case against Infosys co-founder x 00:00

A case was registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram, and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act. The case was registered on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court (CCH).

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, Durgappa, who belongs to the tribal Bovi community, was a faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever