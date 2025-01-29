Breaking News
Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops
Mumbai: No takers for desalination, Gargai dam back in focus
Mumbai: New Z bridge in Matunga likely to be opened by Feb 15
Mumbai: Body found in Mahim creek identified
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > SCST case against Infosys co founder

SC/ST case against Infosys co-founder

Updated on: 29 January,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats

SC/ST case against Infosys co-founder

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
SC/ST case against Infosys co-founder
x
00:00

A case was registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram, and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act.  The case was registered on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court (CCH).


The complainant, Durgappa, who belongs to the tribal Bovi community, was a faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bengaluru news india national news infosys India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK