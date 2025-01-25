SC to hear Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s bail plea

Hussain failed to secure interim bail on January 22, after a two-judge bench of the apex court gave a split verdict

Tahir Hussain. Pic/PTI

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on January 28 a plea moved by former councillor and February 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital.

Hussain failed to secure interim bail on January 22, after a two-judge bench of the apex court gave a split verdict.

According to the cause list of January 28 uploaded on the court’s website, the plea is slated to come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta.

The Delhi HC granted custody parole to Hussain on January 14 to file his nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket.

It had, however, declined his plea for interim bail from January 14 to February 9 to contest the February 5 election, saying the gravity of the allegations against Hussain, being the main perpetrator in the violence that resulted in the death of several people, could not be overlooked.

The HC said 11 FIRs were lodged against Hussain in connection with the riots and he was admittedly in custody in a related money-laundering case and a case registered under the UAPA.

