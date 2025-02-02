Breaking News
SC to hear plea on safety measures for devotees

SC to hear plea on safety measures for devotees

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The petition seeks to prevent stampede incidents and protect the fundamental rights of equality and life under Article 21 of the Constitution

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking implementation of specific guidelines and regulations to ensure safety of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh where at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a stampede on January 29.


According to the cause list on February 3 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar is slated to hear the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari.


The petition seeks to prevent stampede incidents and protect the fundamental rights of equality and life under Article 21 of the Constitution.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

