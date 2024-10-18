Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > SC upholds Act that grants citizenship to Assam migrants

SC upholds Act that grants citizenship to Assam migrants

Updated on: 18 October,2024 09:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Dissenting judge held Section 6A of Citizenship Act as unconstitutional

SC upholds Act that grants citizenship to Assam migrants

Congress leader and lawyer Salman Khurshid talks to the media after the SC’s verdict on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
SC upholds Act that grants citizenship to Assam migrants
x
00:00

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act which granted Indian citizenship to immigrants who came to Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud said the Assam Accord was a political solution to the problem of illegal migration.


Section 6A was inserted in 1985 into the Citizenship Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord. The CJI upheld the validity and said the magnitude of influx of migrants in Assam is higher as compared to other states considering the smaller land size and the detection of foreigners is an elaborate process.


Besides, Justice Surya Kant, and Justices M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra, held that Parliament had the legislative competence to enact such a provision. The majority verdict held that the cut off date of March 25, 1971 for entry into Assam and granting citizenship is correct. Justice J B Pardiwala, however, dissented and held Section 6A as unconstitutional.


AASU welcomes apex court order

The All Assam Students Union, which spearheaded a six-year-long agitation against illegal immigrants in Assam in 1979-85, welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act. AASU described the judgment as “historic” while the original petitioner who challenged the provision of the law termed the ruling as unfortunate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news supreme court assam new delhi Citizenship Amendment Act news India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK