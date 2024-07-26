SC verdict on NEET defeat of Cong’s petty politics: Pradhan

The Congress, he charged is the “father” of paper leaks and corruption

Students display placards in precinct of the Supreme Court during a hearing on the NEET paper leak case. FIle pic/PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Supreme Court’s decision on the NEET-UG matter is not a defeat of students but of the Congress’ “irresponsible attitude” and “petty politics”. The Congress, he charged is the “father” of paper leaks and corruption.

“The Supreme Court has clearly stated that there has been no systemic breach in the sanctity of the exam. The Congress does not trust the Centre government but does it not trust the Supreme Court too. The SC’s decision on the NEET issue is not a defeat of students but a defeat of Congress’ irresponsible attitude, fallacy and petty politics,” Pradhan wrote on X.



Dharmendra Pradhan

The Education Minister questioned Kharge over paper leaks in Rajasthan when his party was in power. “Is Kharge ji not aware of the paper leaks that happened before the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan? Why did he keep mum on the paper leaks that happened in his government? Congress is father of paper leaks and corruption.

