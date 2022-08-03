School job scam: ED conducts more searches

Officials search two flats and a shop allegedly linked to suspended TMC leader’s close aide

BJP supporters protest against Partha Chatterjee over the alleged scam, in Dakshin Dinajpur on Monday. Pic/ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, on Tuesday conducted search operations at two flats and another shop allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.

The ED had earlier recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two apartments in Tollygunge and Belghoria areas. Earlier in the day, Mukherjee, on her arrival at ESI hospital in Joka for medical check-up, told waiting reporters that money was placed in her residences without her knowledge. The ED arrested Chatterjee and Mukherjee on July 23. They will be produced before a PMLA court again on Wednesday, with the 10-day ED custody coming to an end.

Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said on a past occasion that he was a “victim of a conspiracy” and expressed displeasure over the TMC’s action to suspend him and remove him from organisational posts. He claimed the money found by ED did not belong to him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever