Schoolboy detained for threat to assassinate PM, UP CM

Updated on: 08 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Noida
The boy, who hails from Bihar, just completed his Std 11, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said

The Noida police on Friday apprehended a 16-year-old from Lucknow who is believed to have sent an email to a media house, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officers said. The boy, who hails from Bihar, just completed his Std 11, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.


The police filed the FIR under IPC Sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).


