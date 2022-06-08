Scores of people assemble in Punjab's Mansa to attend 'bhog' ceremony of Moose Wala

Many people were also carrying posters mentioning 'black day on May 29' and 'Moose Wala amar rahe' and demanded 'justice for Moose Wala'. Some were carrying flags with pictures of the singer

Many people were also carrying posters mentioning 'black day on May 29' and 'Moose Wala amar rahe' and demanded 'justice for Moose Wala'. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

From wearing t-shirts with pictures of Sidhu Moose Wala printed on them with the message 'legends never die' to several children dressing like him, scores of people from many places in Punjab, Haryana and other states on Wednesday assembled at a grain market here to attend the 'bhog' ceremony (funeral service) of the slain singer.

Many people were also carrying posters mentioning 'black day on May 29' and 'Moose Wala amar rahe' and demanded 'justice for Moose Wala'. Some were carrying flags with pictures of the singer.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

Notwithstanding the scorching heat, a large number of people including youth, children and women assembled from various parts of Punjab and other states to attend the 'antim ardas' (marking the end of last rituals for the deceased) and 'bhog' ceremony of Moose Wala at the grain market.

Security personnel in large numbers were deployed at the site.

A lawyer from Jalandhar demanded that the state government should ensure justice to the family of the slain singer.

"The investigation into the murder of Moose Wala should be put on fast track and those involved in his murder be hanged to death," he said.

Three friends from Ganganagar in Rajasthan reached Mansa at 4 am on Wednesday to pay respects to Moose Wala. "We were shocked when we came to know about the death of Moose Wala," said one of them.

They were sporting t-shirts with pictures of Moose Wala printed on them and the message 'legends never die'.

A group of youngsters, who were carrying posters of Moose Wala, came from Fatehabad and Sirsa districts of Haryana to attend the ceremony and they demanded that those behind the heinous crime be brought to justice at the earliest.

Three friends from Haryana's Panipat said they loved Moose Wala's songs and came here to attend the 'bhog' ceremony.

Several children who came with their families could be seen dressed like the singer.

A family from Ludhiana distributed badges carrying pictures of Moose Wala to people.

After Moose Wala's killing, the state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was said to be behind the murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.