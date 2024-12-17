Scuffle breaks out at Delhi University law faculty amid exam schedule protests

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

They cited incomplete syllabus coverage, mid-course faculty changes, delays in allotments, and a sudden syllabus update as the reasons for their agitation. According to the protesters, tensions escalated when they attempted to meet the Dean of the Faculty of Law

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A scuffle broke out between students and police at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre on Monday during a protest by law students against the examination schedule. Students alleged that police used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse them, leaving several injured. Delhi police rejected the claims. Hundreds of students had gathered on the campus since morning, demanding an extension of the exam dates.


They cited incomplete syllabus coverage, mid-course faculty changes, delays in allotments, and a sudden syllabus update as the reasons for their agitation. According to the protesters, tensions escalated when they attempted to meet the Dean of the Faculty of Law.


"We were protesting peacefully for over eight hours, but instead of addressing our concerns, the administration resorted to police action," a student said. Visuals from the site revealed heavy police deployment, with some personnel carrying batons amid a large crowd of students. Arguments were seen breaking out between the two sides. There was no immediate response from Anju Vali Tikoo, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, on the allegations.


A police officer told PTI the local police personnel had been called as some of the students had surrounded the dean's office and were not allowing her to go home. "The senior officers including DCP (North) Raja Bantiha himself arrived and tried to pacify the students. Some of the students held a meeting with the dean and the situation is completely under control," the officer said. "No lathicharge or tear gas was used by any of the police personnel on students," he added.

new delhi news india national news

