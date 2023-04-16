Breaking News
Section 144 imposed in all districts of Uttar Pradesh after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

Updated on: 16 April,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Lucknow
ANI |

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj

Police personnel patrol an area after the imposition of Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh in view of the killing of mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf by unidentified assailants in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI


Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed being shot dead in Prayagraj, officials informed.


Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.



Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.


In the aftermath of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," officials said.

In this regard, Uttar Pradesh Police informed that as many as three people were arrested.

"Three people have been arrested. Further details are to be shared later," said an officer after the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj.

In the aftermath of the incident, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this incident is a perfect example of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's failure on law and order system in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said," Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. JSR slogans were also raised. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi's law and order system. Those celebrating encounter Raj are also responsible for this murder".

Earlier Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that crime has peaked in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

