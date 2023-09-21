Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Secular socialist missing from Constitution copies

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from Constitution copies

Updated on: 21 September,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“This is as per the original Preamble. Amendments were made later,” he asserted.

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from Constitution copies

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from Constitution copies
x
00:00

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the words “secular” and “socialist” were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building. However, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments. “This is as per the original Preamble. Amendments were made later,” he asserted.


“The Preamble of the Constitution in the copy that we carried to the new building does not include the words secular and socialist. They have been cleverly removed...this is a serious matter and we will raise this issue,” he told reporters, terming the matter serious. The Congress Leader of the House in Lok Sabha also said that if someone gives a copy of the Constitution today, it should carry the version of it as of today. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
congress national news new delhi news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK