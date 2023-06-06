Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Security beefed up at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Security beefed up at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Updated on: 06 June,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Amritsar
ANI |

Top

Security has been beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Tuesday. DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well

Security beefed up at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Security beefed up at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary
x
00:00

Security has been beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Tuesday.


DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well.


The city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city.


Meanwhile, prayers are going on as usaul at Sri Darbar Sahib.

Earlier Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla had mentioned that security arrangements have been put in place across Punjab. Central forces have also been deployed, she said. "I appeal the people to maintain peace in the state and action will be taken against those who spread rumors."

June 6, 1984 marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was informed that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms in the Golden Temple premises.

The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news amritsar punjab India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK