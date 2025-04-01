The family of the rape survivor, who have voiced concerns about their safety, will now have to notify the police before travelling outside the district. Asaram Bapu was first arrested in 2013 after a 16-year-old girl accused him of sexual assault at his ashram in Jodhpur

Asaram Bapu, 86, who is serving life imprisonment in the Jodhpur Central Jail, was granted relief on Friday on medical grounds. File pic

After religious preacher Asaram Bapu was granted interim bail for three months, the police have increased security at the home of the rape survivor's family.

As per PTI, the family of the rape survivor, who have voiced concerns about their safety, will now have to notify the police before travelling outside the district.

Asaram Bapu was first arrested in 2013 after a 16-year-old girl from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, accused him of sexual assault at his ashram in Jodhpur. In 2018, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO (Prevention of Child Sexual Offences) Act. His most recent conviction in Gujarat in 2023 led to an additional life sentence.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi informed PTI on Tuesday that following Asaram Bapu's interim bail for three months, the authorities took suo motu cognisance and strengthened the security for the rape survivor's family.

At present, a guard has been deployed at the survivor's home and her father and brother have been provided with personal security officers.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to Azizganj Police outpost in Uttar Pradesh to keep a close watch on their residence, he said.

Dwivedi further mentioned that surveillance cameras have been installed at the rape survivor's home with additional long-range cameras being set up as required.

Besides, police have been closely keeping a watch not only the main road but also the connecting routes near the house, PTI reported.

A total ban has been enforced on any unauthorised gatherings in the area.

The SP further stated that Kotwali Police have been instructed to ensure that the survivor's family informs the cops in advance if they plan to leave the district, allowing authorities to alert the police in the relevant region.

"Our officers are reviewing security arrangements at the victim's residence both during the day and at night. We stand with the victim's family," Dwivedi said.

The survivor's father had told PTI on Sunday that Asaram Bapu's imprisonment was a major win for them. However, after being granted bail on medical grounds, he is now reportedly seeing everything from outside the jail.

He claimed that Asaram's supporters had been insisting that he would not return to prison and now their statements seem to be coming true.

Asaram, 86, who is serving life imprisonment in the Jodhpur Central Jail, was granted relief on Friday to seek treatment for his heart ailments and other age-related health issues.

"When Bapu was in jail, it was our victory but now he is managing everyone. I am surprised that the court is continuously granting interim bail to Asaram, first for seven days, then 12 days, then two-and-a-half months and now for three months," the rape survivor's father said while talking to PTI.

The victim's father stated that the individual who was released from jail on medical grounds is roaming from Jodhpur to Indore, Ujjain and Surat and is continuously meeting his followers.

Asaram Bapu had previously been granted interim bail by the SC until March 31, also on medical grounds. With this new order, his temporary release has now been extended further.

