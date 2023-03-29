Breaking News
Security situation has improved, 1.88 cr tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Updated on: 29 March,2023 03:37 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

"Till late night, people are enjoying Shikara rides. They are taking dinners at restaurants and hotels. Cinemas are running smoothly," he said

File Photo/AFP


Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said an unprecedented number of tourists visited the Union territory last year as the security situation has improved. He also said investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore have been received for industrial development.


"There is huge improvement in the law-and-order situation. It has good results as an unprecedented number of 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. This is the previous year's figure," Sinha told a press conference in Jammu.



"Till late night, people are enjoying Shikara rides. They are taking dinners at restaurants and hotels. Cinemas are running smoothly," he said.


The LG said night bus services have started in Kashmir. "I think this has started after 30 years. Schools and colleges and universities are running smoothly. Shops remain open," he said.

On the Rs 1 lakh crore budget approved for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said, "It is first budget of Amritkaal. It is the third time that Jammu and Kashmir's budget has exceeded Rs one lakh crore to ensure development. This budget will give a filip to the development journey during Amritkaal."

"We are trying to fulfil the dream of new Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years," he said.

The LG said the Rs 1,18,500 crore budget will fulfil the dreams of all. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the core of my heart for this budget. I am indebted to the Union home minister too".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

