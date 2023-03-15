Security stepped up outside ED office ahead of march by MPs on Adani issue

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements have been made outside the ED office on Wednesday in view of the protest march

The Delhi Police on Wednesday implemented increased security measures outside the Enforcement Directorate's office after leaders of opposition parties called for a protest march from Parliament House to the probe agency's headquarters here, officials said.



Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday will take out a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate's office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

The leaders met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march will begin at 12.30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties will take part, party sources said.

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

