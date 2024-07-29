Amid the row over the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s directive to eateries to display the name of the owner and their staff, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the Kanwar Yatris to “maintain self-discipline”.

Amid the row over the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s directive to eateries to display the name of the owner and their staff, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the Kanwar Yatris to “maintain self-discipline”. He also said that the government has made the food and other arrangements for the yatris so that they do not face any issue.

A large number of devotees across the country began the Kanwar Yatra on July 22 on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanth said, "Lord Shiva's auspicious month of Sawan has already commenced. The Kanwar Yatra of Sawan month is known to the entire world. The devotees of Lord Shiva are performing ‘Jalabhishek’ at Shiva Mandirs across the country.”

"For the safe and secure yatra of the Kanwariyas, proper arrangements have been made by the state and the central governments so that no devotee faces any issue. The blessings of Lord Shiva are always upon us. To complete this journey, one needs to have dedication and discipline in them," he added.

"We are seeing that not only the government but the people from different societies are in the Yatra with their utmost faith in Lord Shiva. The government has made arrangements for drones, cameras, and security for all the devotees. Arrangements for the stay and food have also been made for them. I appeal to the devotees to enjoy the journey with dedication and complete their Kanwar Yatra. I pray for a safe journey for all the devotees," he added.

The sacred month of Sawan typically falls between July and August and marks a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation. Sawan holds a special place in the Hindu faith as it is the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) and saved the universe from its toxic effects. Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan symbolise Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, which are considered auspicious.

Many choose to abstain from consuming grains, having only fruits, milk, and other specific foods permissible during fasting. Devotees chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional songs, and perform the Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam) with fervour across households and temples.

(With ANI inputs)