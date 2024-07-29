Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Self discipline important to complete Kanwar Yatra Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

'Self-discipline important to complete Kanwar Yatra': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 29 July,2024 12:08 PM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amid the row over the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s directive to eateries to display the name of the owner and their staff, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the Kanwar Yatris to “maintain self-discipline”.

'Self-discipline important to complete Kanwar Yatra': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Arrangements for the stay and food of the Kanwar Yatriyas have also been made by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. File pic

Listen to this article
'Self-discipline important to complete Kanwar Yatra': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
x
00:00

Amid the row over the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s directive to eateries to display the name of the owner and their staff, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the Kanwar Yatris to “maintain self-discipline”. He also said that the government has made the food and other arrangements for the yatris so that they do not face any issue.     


A large number of devotees across the country began the Kanwar Yatra on July 22 on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.



Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanth said, "Lord Shiva's auspicious month of Sawan has already commenced. The Kanwar Yatra of Sawan month is known to the entire world. The devotees of Lord Shiva are performing ‘Jalabhishek’ at Shiva Mandirs across the country.”


"For the safe and secure yatra of the Kanwariyas, proper arrangements have been made by the state and the central governments so that no devotee faces any issue. The blessings of Lord Shiva are always upon us. To complete this journey, one needs to have dedication and discipline in them," he added.

"We are seeing that not only the government but the people from different societies are in the Yatra with their utmost faith in Lord Shiva. The government has made arrangements for drones, cameras, and security for all the devotees. Arrangements for the stay and food have also been made for them. I appeal to the devotees to enjoy the journey with dedication and complete their Kanwar Yatra. I pray for a safe journey for all the devotees," he added.

The sacred month of Sawan typically falls between July and August and marks a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation. Sawan holds a special place in the Hindu faith as it is the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) and saved the universe from its toxic effects. Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan symbolise Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, which are considered auspicious.

Many choose to abstain from consuming grains, having only fruits, milk, and other specific foods permissible during fasting. Devotees chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional songs, and perform the Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam) with fervour across households and temples.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh india India news yogi adityanath

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK